Azerbaijan Reveals General Plan Of Soltanli Village In Jabrayil District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A ceremony of laying the foundation of Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district was held, Trend reports.

On a plot of land with a total area of 398.82 hectares, preference was given to private houses with yards, where 1,525 families (6,100 people) will settle. A total of 496 private residential houses are planned to be built. In addition, 4-storey and 5-storey apartment buildings for 1,044 apartments will be built in the village.

It is also planned to build an administrative building, a community center, a school building, a kindergarten, a hospital, a sports and recreation center, a hotel, trade and catering facilities on the territory of the village. The "smart village" approaches will be applied in architecture, planning, engineering.

In order to ensure employment of the population, the general plan provides areas for agricultural warehouses, packing and weaving workshops, craft workshops, farms for keeping large and small livestock and other enterprises.

The general plan of the village was developed by the Hungarian KESZ Holding together with the Main State Design Institute - "Azermemarproject", by order of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

