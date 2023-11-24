Azerbaijan Reveals General Plan Of Soltanli Village In Jabrayil District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A ceremony of
laying the foundation of Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
district was held, Trend reports.
On a plot of land with a total area of 398.82 hectares,
preference was given to private houses with yards, where 1,525
families (6,100 people) will settle. A total of 496 private
residential houses are planned to be built. In addition, 4-storey
and 5-storey apartment buildings for 1,044 apartments will be built
in the village.
It is also planned to build an administrative building, a
community center, a school building, a kindergarten, a hospital, a
sports and recreation center, a hotel, trade and catering
facilities on the territory of the village. The "smart village"
approaches will be applied in architecture, planning,
engineering.
In order to ensure employment of the population, the general
plan provides areas for agricultural warehouses, packing and
weaving workshops, craft workshops, farms for keeping large and
small livestock and other enterprises.
The general plan of the village was developed by the Hungarian
KESZ Holding together with the Main State Design Institute -
"Azermemarproject", by order of the State Committee for Urban
Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.