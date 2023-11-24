Uzbekistan Proposes To Hold Digital Transport Corridors Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to hold an international "Digital Transport Corridors" forum next year with participation of transport ministers, heads of logistics companies, cargo carriers, industrial enterprises and leading experts in the sphere, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan is committed to full implementation of the roadmap adopted today on digitalization of the process of data and document exchange within the Trans-Caspian multimodal corridor.

"We also intend to actively promote major projects on strengthening transport interconnectivity in the region with specialized institutions of the United Nations," he said.

Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of SPECA.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

