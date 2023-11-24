Uzbekistan Proposes To Hold Digital Transport Corridors Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbek President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to hold an international "Digital
Transport Corridors" forum next year with participation of
transport ministers, heads of logistics companies, cargo carriers,
industrial enterprises and leading experts in the sphere, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan is committed to full
implementation of the roadmap adopted today on digitalization of
the process of data and document exchange within the Trans-Caspian
multimodal corridor.
"We also intend to actively promote major projects on
strengthening transport interconnectivity in the region with
specialized institutions of the United Nations," he said.
Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of
SPECA.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
