Azerbaijan's Work On Its Liberated Lands To Create New Opportunities For Co-Op - Uzbek President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's
work on its liberated territories will create new opportunities for
cooperation, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"The colossal creative work carried out under the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan
will definitely serve to create new opportunities for the
development of regional cooperation," he emphasized.
Mirziyoyev emphasized that during the fruitful presidency of
Azerbaijan, regional cooperation within SPECA has reached a
completely new level.
"This important platform, the foundation of which was laid in
Tashkent, has clearly demonstrated its relevance as an effective
mechanism of regional partnership in achieving the Sustainable
Development Goals," he said.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev also mentioned that more than 400 projects
have been implemented within SPECA to expand practical cooperation
in trade, communications, transport and logistics, digitalization,
energy, water resources, environment, gender equality and other
spheres, and strategies on trade facilitation and innovative
development have been adopted.
Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of
SPECA.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
