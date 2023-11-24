Azerbaijan's Work On Its Liberated Lands To Create New Opportunities For Co-Op - Uzbek President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's work on its liberated territories will create new opportunities for cooperation, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"The colossal creative work carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will definitely serve to create new opportunities for the development of regional cooperation," he emphasized.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that during the fruitful presidency of Azerbaijan, regional cooperation within SPECA has reached a completely new level.

"This important platform, the foundation of which was laid in Tashkent, has clearly demonstrated its relevance as an effective mechanism of regional partnership in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also mentioned that more than 400 projects have been implemented within SPECA to expand practical cooperation in trade, communications, transport and logistics, digitalization, energy, water resources, environment, gender equality and other spheres, and strategies on trade facilitation and innovative development have been adopted.

Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of SPECA.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

