EU Visa Application Difficulties For Azerbaijani Citizens Discussed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The 7th meeting
of the Joint Committee on Visa Facilitation between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the European Union was held in Baku on November 23,
Trend reports,
referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
The meeting was attended by officials of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan and other state structures, as well as
representatives of the UN Directorate-General for Migration and
Home Affairs (DG HOME), employees of the European Union Delegation
in Azerbaijan and consuls of diplomatic missions of the European
Union member states accredited in Azerbaijan.
The sides had a constructive and detailed discussion on the
mechanisms of application of simplifications resulting from the
provisions of the Visa Facilitation Agreement between the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the European Union, signed on November 29, 2013,
and the prospects for enhancing useful cooperation between the
European Union and our country in this field.
With reference to the statistical indicators for 2022 and as of
November 15, 2023, it was emphasized that there is a significant
increase in the number of mutual visits between the citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.
During the meeting, the difficulties faced by the citizens of
Azerbaijan in applying for visas at the diplomatic missions of the
European Union member States operating in the Republic of
Azerbaijan were brought to attention, and an exchange of views was
held on mechanisms to eliminate those difficulties.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.