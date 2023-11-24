EU Visa Application Difficulties For Azerbaijani Citizens Discussed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The 7th meeting of the Joint Committee on Visa Facilitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union was held in Baku on November 23, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and other state structures, as well as representatives of the UN Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME), employees of the European Union Delegation in Azerbaijan and consuls of diplomatic missions of the European Union member states accredited in Azerbaijan.

The sides had a constructive and detailed discussion on the mechanisms of application of simplifications resulting from the provisions of the Visa Facilitation Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, signed on November 29, 2013, and the prospects for enhancing useful cooperation between the European Union and our country in this field.

With reference to the statistical indicators for 2022 and as of November 15, 2023, it was emphasized that there is a significant increase in the number of mutual visits between the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

During the meeting, the difficulties faced by the citizens of Azerbaijan in applying for visas at the diplomatic missions of the European Union member States operating in the Republic of Azerbaijan were brought to attention, and an exchange of views was held on mechanisms to eliminate those difficulties.

