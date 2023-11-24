SPECA Summit Ends In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The summit of the member states of the UN Special Programme for
the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) dedicated to the 25th
anniversary of the program has ended in Baku. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev met the heads of states and governments
participating in the Summit.
Then a joint photo was taken. The head of state made a speech at
the summit.
The Baku Declaration was adopted at the end of the event.
