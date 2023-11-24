SPECA Summit Ends In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The summit of the member states of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the program has ended in Baku. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev met the heads of states and governments participating in the Summit.

Then a joint photo was taken. The head of state made a speech at the summit.

The Baku Declaration was adopted at the end of the event.