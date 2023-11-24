Over 5K People To Return To Garabagh By End Of 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said at the foundation laying ceremony of Soltanli village of Jabrayil district that more than 5 thousand people will return to the Garabagh Economic region of Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, Azernews reports.

According to him, Soltanli village has become the fifth settlement in Jabrayil district where reconstruction works will be carried out.

The chairman of the committee mentioned that the process of developing master plans for the territories liberated from invasion is ongoing, and added that this year it is planned to complete master plans for about 80 settlements out of 100, which are planned to be restored until 2026.

It should be noted that on 24 November, a solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village liberated from occupation took place.

The ceremony was attended by a Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of East Zangazur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as well as villagers.

Next year, work on the resettlement of Jabrail residents to their native land will begin. Currently, 33 houses for 712 flats are being built in Jabrail, next year it is planned to complete these works.

Special Representative Vahid Hajiyev told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Soltanli in Jabrail district:

"After the reconstruction and restoration works are fully completed, the resettlement of Jebrail residents to their native land will begin. Together with the government of friendly Hungary, the foundation of Soltanli village has already been laid. As it is known, during the 30-year occupation these territories were destroyed, including Jabrail district. Our Hungarian friends have already seen the condition of Soltanli village. By order of President Ilham Aliyev, reconstruction and construction works were started in East Zangazur and Garabagh immediately after the war. Large-scale reconstruction and restoration works are also being carried out in Jebrail. Khorovlu and Shukurbeyli villages are being rebuilt. In Jebrail, 33 houses for 712 flats are being built and it is planned that construction works will be completed next year," Hajiyev said.

Vahid Hajiyev noted that the issue of employment of residents of Soltanli village, the foundation of which was laid today, will also be solved. "Soltanli village has a strategic location. As is known, the main roads pass here - Goradiz-Jebrail-Zangilan motorway and Goradiz-Agbend railway. Besides, the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" is located here. Major investors have already started investing in it. Local residents can also be employed there, contribute to the development of the region," he said.

It should be noted that the official ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district took place today.