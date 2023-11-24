Over 5K People To Return To Garabagh By End Of 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and
Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said at the foundation
laying ceremony of Soltanli village of Jabrayil district that more
than 5 thousand people will return to the Garabagh Economic region
of Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, Azernews reports.
According to him, Soltanli village has become the fifth
settlement in Jabrayil district where reconstruction works will be
carried out.
The chairman of the committee mentioned that the process of
developing master plans for the territories liberated from invasion
is ongoing, and added that this year it is planned to complete
master plans for about 80 settlements out of 100, which are planned
to be restored until 2026.
It should be noted that on 24 November, a solemn ceremony of
laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village liberated from
occupation took place.
The ceremony was attended by a Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and
Zangilan districts of East Zangazur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev,
Minister of Labour and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of
the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar
Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter
Szijjarto, as well as villagers.
Next year, work on the resettlement of Jabrail residents to
their native land will begin. Currently, 33 houses for 712 flats
are being built in Jabrail, next year it is planned to complete
these works.
Special Representative Vahid Hajiyev told reporters at the
groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Soltanli in Jabrail
district:
"After the reconstruction and restoration works are fully
completed, the resettlement of Jebrail residents to their native
land will begin. Together with the government of friendly Hungary,
the foundation of Soltanli village has already been laid. As it is
known, during the 30-year occupation these territories were
destroyed, including Jabrail district. Our Hungarian friends have
already seen the condition of Soltanli village. By order of
President Ilham Aliyev, reconstruction and construction works were
started in East Zangazur and Garabagh immediately after the war.
Large-scale reconstruction and restoration works are also being
carried out in Jebrail. Khorovlu and Shukurbeyli villages are being
rebuilt. In Jebrail, 33 houses for 712 flats are being built and it
is planned that construction works will be completed next year,"
Hajiyev said.
Vahid Hajiyev noted that the issue of employment of residents of
Soltanli village, the foundation of which was laid today, will also
be solved. "Soltanli village has a strategic location. As is known,
the main roads pass here - Goradiz-Jebrail-Zangilan motorway and
Goradiz-Agbend railway. Besides, the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" is
located here. Major investors have already started investing in it.
Local residents can also be employed there, contribute to the
development of the region," he said.
