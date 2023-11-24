Displaced Gazans Return To Destroyed Houses

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Wisam Abu-Zaid GAZA, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- As soon as the humanitarian truce came into effect at 7:00 am local time on Friday, displaced Palestinians started coming back to their ruined houses in the eastern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip.
They returned through the borderline either on foot or on carriage, and began inspecting their uninhabitable homes; shattered by Israeli occupation forces.
Some families tried to retrieve some living basics from under the rubble before getting back to schools shelters, as panic ensued when some unexploded missiles were sited inside the houses. (end) wab
