Stocks Head For 4Th Straight Upward Week, Though Shortened One

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly Friday ahead of a shortened trading session, as the major averages aimed for a four-week winning streak.

Futures for the 30-stock index gained 67 points, or 0.2%, to 35,385.

Futures for the S&P 500 four points, or 0.1%, at 4,571.25.

Futures for the NASDAQ deducted 6.5 points to 16,042.75.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 0.9% each. The NASDAQ Composite is up 1% in that time. It would be the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ since June. The Dow, meanwhile, hasn't posted a weekly run this long since April.

The U.S. stock market closes at 1 p.m. EST after being closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the major averages closed higher after the 10-year Treasury yield fell to levels not seen since September. The benchmark rate was up five basis points at around 4.47% on Friday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 returned from holiday to gain 0.5%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index stepped back 2%.

Oil prices fell 60 cents to $76.50 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices brightened $4.20 to $1,997 U.S. an ounce.





















