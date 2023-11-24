(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amazon Hit By Strikes In Europe On Black Friday

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) is being hit by employee strikes and protests across Europe on Black Friday, one of the biggest sales events of the year.

Employees say they are protesting working conditions and labour practices as part of a coordinated campaign called“Make Amazon Pay.”

The campaign has been organized by the UNI Global Union and involves Amazon workers in more than 30 countries. The protests run from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, two of the busiest sales days of the year for the e-commerce company.

Originally known for crowds of people lining up outside of big-box stores in the U.S., Black Friday has moved online and gone global in recent years.

This year, Amazon has been advertising that it will offer 10 days of holiday discounts between Nov. 17 and 27.

In Germany, Amazon's second-biggest market by sales, more than 250 workers were on strike at five fulfilment centres in the country, demanding a collective agreement.

Elsewhere, more than 200 workers were striking at Amazon's warehouse in Coventry, England as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

Amazon has said that its workers in Europe are paid fair wages, with a starting salary of more than $15 U.S. an hour and additional benefits.

Despite the worker protests, Amazon remains popular in Europe. The company's app had 146 million active users in Europe as of the end of October.

Amazon's stock has risen 70% this year and currently trades at $146.71 U.S. per share.



