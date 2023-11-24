Hubspot Launches Accelerate Middle East Program Supercharging Startup's Success

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

MENA-based founders are invited to join HubSpot and Scitecs for practical session“Build the Ultimate Tech Stack to Supercharge Your Startup's Success”. “ We'll be unraveling the mysteries of tech stacks and guiding you through the process of building one that suits your unique startup needs.” said Dr. Ahmed Mourady – Managing Director of Scitecs. This session will be led by Eoin McGuinness – Head of HubSpot for Startups, MENA, CEE & UK who announced:” We'll also be launching our new program – Accelerate Middle East – you'll leave with a FREE HubSpot Portal, and the software discounts needed to start building your tech stack.

In this one-hour session, complex concepts will be accessible to all, including:



What is a tech stack?

The process of building a tech stack that will work for startups.

How to select the correct, and necessary tools to get started. HubSpot's available tech stack discounts to get you started

The session will be held on 29 November 2023 @ 2pm EET | 3pm GMT+3. All Mena-based founders are invited to Register and join Accelerate Middle East program and start building their tech stack.

