LHP's Award-Winning Recruitment Campaign Sets A New Standard For Talent Acquisition In The Social Housing Sector

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) is thrilled to announce that its recruitment team has been recognised as the "Recruitment or Retention Campaign of the Year" at the prestigious Affordable Housing Awards. This award is a testament to LHP's unwavering commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, allowing the organisation to reinforce its commitment to providing great homes in strong communities.

LHP's recruitment campaign is grounded in a customer-centric approach, prioritising candidate experience throughout the entire process. This dedication to building relationships with potential employees extends to offering tailored guidance and support, including interview coaching for internal candidates. Additionally, LHP actively engages with local schools, colleges, and restart schemes to inspire future generations to pursue rewarding careers in social housing.

The effectiveness of LHP's recruitment campaign is evident in the significant reduction in agency spend, averaging £140,000 per year. This financial saving is a direct result of LHP's internalisation of the recruitment process, demonstrating the organisation's ability to optimise its talent acquisition strategies.

Bruce Moore, CEO of Housing 21, one of the judges at the Affordable Housing Awards, highlighted two key aspects of LHP's recruitment campaign that particularly impressed him:

The emphasis on building relationships with candidates and providing personalised support sets LHP apart from traditional recruitment practices.LHP's proactive involvement with local education institutions and restart schemes fosters future talent pipelines and promotes social housing as a rewarding career path.

LHP's award-winning recruitment campaign serves as a benchmark for other housing associations seeking to enhance their talent acquisition strategies. By prioritising candidate experience, fostering community engagement, and effectively managing recruitment costs, LHP has established a model for success in the social housing sector.

In accepting the award, Gary Frobisher, Talent & Acquisition Manager said: "This recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire Talent Acquisition team. We are committed to attracting and retaining the best possible talent to help LHP continue to provide high-quality housing services to our communities."



