A Garden Of The Soul

Reconnect to the garden of your soul at Riad Botanica, Marrakesh.

Nestled in the back streets of the historic 10th-century Medina in Marrakech is an oasis concealed like a cherished secret amongst the bustling city, known only to a select few as Riad Botanica. Recently unveiled as a captivating boutique hotel, this traditional Moroccan dwelling underwent meticulous renovations from the ground up, elevating it to an epitome of opulence and refinement, all while preserving its authentic charm.

Transformed from its original nine-room aristocratic residence, Riad Botanica now boasts four large deluxe guest suites and a two-bedroom apartment, each curated with a colour palette unique to its theme based on the healing properties of plants. Adorned with Australia's Florence Broadhurst's Arabian Bird prints and botanicals, tadealik bathrooms with handcrafted custom Zellige tiles and traditional hand-carved timber doors create a vibrant yet harmonious atmosphere in every room, perfectly aligning with the Riad's art deco style and beautifully reflecting the combination of the founding Australian/Moroccan duo.

As guests step into Riad Botanica, they are welcomed by their host amidst the delicate scent of orange blossom wafting through the air. The Art Deco reception, intimate yet impactful, unfolds as a symphony of elegance, weaving together the vibrant tapestry of Moroccan heritage and contemporary design-the seamless fusion of East and West.

In the centre courtyard stands a century-old orange tree, serving as both the muse and the heart of the Riad, inspiring the name and essence of Riad Botanica. The word "Riad" translates to 'garden,' and thus represents the desired experience of a sanctuary, a garden for the soul.

Here, the intention is clear-to craft a haven of pure luxury and serenity where guests can reconnect and ground themselves amidst the calming embrace of nature hidden behind these walls within the bustling streets of the Medina.

We invite you to come and experience this boutique hidden gem and discover the treasures that await you in the heart of vibrant Marrakech. Soak in the beauty of Riad Botanica and relax by the crystal clear plunge pool under the shade of the majestic orange tree, birds chirping, adding their song to the feel-good vibes of the Riad's own playlist. Ascend to the roof terrace where sunbeds and loungers await in a private space where you can soak in the views of the sun-kissed rooftops of Marrakech.

A culinary journey awaits either by the pool or on the roof terrace where breakfast unfolds with a range of local dishes and continental pastries, with Marrakech's own Basha Coffee and home-made delicacies. Guests can also indulge in two-course meals for lunch and dinner, surrounded by panoramic views or by the Pool..



With over 285 days of warm sunshine in the cold of winte and only 3 hours door to door from London or Manchester Marrakech is a dream destination to come and explore the culture, vibrancy, beauty and treasures that await you. Stay at Riad Botanica and reignite your passion for the adventure of life.

