Baku To Host Azerbaijan Fashion Week

Baku will host Azerbaijan Fashion Week on December 3. The event
is organised with the support of the Culture Ministry as part of
the Creative Week to be held from November 29 to December 3, Azernews reports.
This large-scale project will attract foreign colleagues to
joint cooperation to popularise national and regional brands,
goods, and services, and will also give impetus to the development
of the fashion sector and improve the tools for solving existing
problems in the field of fashion, design, and culture in
general.
The project is focused on the issues of positioning and
promotion of national brands and is a platform that brings together
fashion designers, buyers, representatives of local and foreign
media, as well as all professionals in this field for
cooperation.
Taking into account the rapid changes in the fashion world, the
Azerbaijan Fashion Forward competition and a master class by the
famous fashion designer Orhan Sultan for young fashion designers
studying at universities and fashion schools operating in
Azerbaijan will be organised as part of the Azerbaijan Fashion
Week.
The event will take place on December 2 at 12:00 at the Creative
Hub educational and incubation centre.
Fashion Week will end with the 15th anniversary fashion show at
the Ritz-Carlton on December 3 at 19:00. I
n addition to Azerbaijani designers, designers from Russia,
Georgia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will
also present their collections on the catwalk.
As one of the most important fashion events in Azerbaijan,
Fashion Week will bring together talented designers and contribute
to the further development of this industry in Azerbaijan.
The first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in
Azerbaijan in May 2015, marking the beginning of fashion weeks in
the country.
This large-scale project, in many ways, became the root cause of
the emergence of the fashion market as such in the country.
Over the years of its existence, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has
retained its status as the most important fashion event in
Azerbaijan and has become precisely the platform that unites the
efforts of all those who are active in the field of fashion.