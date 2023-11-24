Ukraine Using Military Support From Germany Responsibly - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany takes great care to ensure that the military support provided to Ukraine is used as intended and believes that the Ukrainian side is using the support responsibly.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We take great care to ensure that funds made available by Germany are used as intended. We have the impression that the Ukrainian partners are using the support they receive from Germany responsibly," the diplomat said.

He added that cooperation with the Ukrainian side on this issue is very close and trusting.

"And where there are things to discuss, we do so in direct contact with our Ukrainian partners," Jaeger said.