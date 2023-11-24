Lithuanian PM Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte arrived in Kyiv on Friday, November 24.

She announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

At the beginning of the visit, Simonyte honored the memory of Ukrainian defenders who died in the war started by Moscow. She also published corresponding photos.

"At my first stop in Kyiv today, I paid respects to men and women who sacrificed their lives defending the most fundamental rights of a nation: to exist and to live in freedom. They gave their lives to also defend all of us," she wrote.

According to her, the only way to achieve lasting and just peace is by helping Ukraine win as soon as possible, regain its full territorial integrity, serve international justice, and rebuild stronger.

On November 17, Lithuania handed over a new military aid shipment to Ukraine. The new package included power generators and field rations that "will contribute to Ukraine's urgent support needs on the battlefield, especially during the cold season," the Ministry of National Defense said.

On November 10, Lithuania's Ministry of National Defense announced that they had transferred the NASAMS launchers together with necessary equipment to Ukraine.

Photo credit: Ingrid Simonyte / X

