Stefanishyna Addresses EU Countries Over Hungary's Possible Veto On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary may veto Ukraine's future accession negotiations with the EU, which would mean the irresponsibility of other EU members.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this in her speech at the German Council on Foreign Relations, Ukrinform reports, citing The Guardian .

"It's about talking to each other, convincing each other and helping those who [are] still in doubt or who are trying to veto the future of Europe, speaking to them and taking the responsibility of this veto," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU cannot be blocked because of Hungary's decision alone. In her opinion, this is the responsibility of all bloc countries.

"Because speaking of the veto of one country on December 15, this will not be a veto of one country. This would be the irresponsibility of the others – those who are not building this consensus, who are not working on focusing on a bigger picture on the future of Europe," Stefanishyna said.

The European Commission recommended that the European Council launch accession negotiations with Ukraine. EU enlargement will be a key issue at an EU summit to be held in Brussels on December 14-15.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should not start membership negotiations with Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel during his visit to Kyiv on November 21 pledged to do everything possible to convince the 27 EU member states of the need to make a positive decision on the launch of EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.