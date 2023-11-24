Thousands To Return To Azerbaijan's Karabakh Region By End Of 2023 - Anar Guliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. By the end
of this year, around 5,500 people will have returned to several
settlements in Azerbaijan's Karabagh region, said Chairman of the
State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev at the ceremony of laying the foundation
stone of Soltanli village of Jabrayil district, Trend reports.
According to him, Soltanli village has become the fifth
settlement in Jabrayil district where reconstruction works will be
carried out.
Anar Guliev stated that the process of preparing master plans
for the regions recovered from occupation is now ongoing, and that
this year it is expected to conclude master plans for around 80
villages out of 100, which are scheduled to be restored until
2026.
A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli
village liberated from Armenian occupation was held today, November
24.
The ceremony was attended by Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and
Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev,
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil
Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and
Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, as well as
villagers.
