Thousands To Return To Azerbaijan's Karabakh Region By End Of 2023 - Anar Guliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. By the end of this year, around 5,500 people will have returned to several settlements in Azerbaijan's Karabagh region, said Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village of Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

According to him, Soltanli village has become the fifth settlement in Jabrayil district where reconstruction works will be carried out.

Anar Guliev stated that the process of preparing master plans for the regions recovered from occupation is now ongoing, and that this year it is expected to conclude master plans for around 80 villages out of 100, which are scheduled to be restored until 2026.

A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village liberated from Armenian occupation was held today, November 24.

The ceremony was attended by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, as well as villagers.