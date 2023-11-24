Saudi, British Defense Ministers Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and his British counterpart Grant Shapps discussed Friday the latest developments in the besieged Gaza Strip and efforts regarding it.

During a telephone call from Shapps, Prince Khalid stressed the importance of a comprehensive halt of military operations, the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, Saudi defense ministry said in a news statement.

The two sides also reviewed defense strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, and means of developing and enhancing them in all fields.

In addition, they covered efforts made towards international and regional developments, according to the statement. (end)

