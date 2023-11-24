WHO Implements Evacuations From Gaza's Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Spokesman for the World Health Organization (WHO) Christian Lindmeier expressed his concerns for the safety of patients who remain at Al-Shifa Hospital and stated that the agency is working to undertake further evacuations from hospitals in northern Gaza as the truce takes effect.He added, "We are very concerned about the safety of the estimated 100 patients and members of the medical staff who remain in Al-Shifa Hospital."