Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Cooperation Of The Republic Of Mozambique To Visit Japan

H.E. Ms. Verónica Nataniel MACAMO Dlhovo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique, will pay Official Working Visit to Japan from November 26 to 29.
During her stay in Japan, Ms. Macamo will hold a meeting and working dinner with Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to exchange views on bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena.
The visit of Ms. Macamo is expected to further develop the relationship between Japan and Mozambique.
