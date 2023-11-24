New Permanent Representative Of Tanzania Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The new Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations (Vienna), Naimi Aziz, presented her credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
During her career, Ms. Aziz has served in various capacities, among them:
Director, Africa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation (2020-2023); Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa and non-resident Ambassador to Djbouti and Yemen (2013-2020); Director, Department of Regional Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2012-2013); Assistant Director, Asia and Australasia Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2010-2012); Personal Assistant to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry (2007-2010); Assistant Director, Middle East Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2006-2007); and First Secretary later First Counselor, Embassy in Belgium, Mission to the European Union, also serving the Netherlands and Luxembourg, responsible for African Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Affairs (2000-2006).
Ms. Aziz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, India and a Masters of Arts degree in foreign affairs and trade from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS).
MENAFN24112023002747001784ID1107481398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.