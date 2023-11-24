Kyrgyzstan Actively Working On Using Water Resources - President Zhaparov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kyrgyzstan is
actively working on the use of water resources, Kyrgyz President
Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"Kyrgyzstan is taking particular measures to realize the
transition to green energy. An agreement has already been reached
on the construction of the Kambarata HPP," he emphasized.
According to him, at the moment Kyrgyzstan uses only 13 percent
of its water potential.
Will be updated
