Tajik President Says Important For SPECA Countries To Join Int'l Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. It is important
for SPECA countries to join international transport corridors,
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"Development of transportation infrastructure in SPECA countries
is a temporary measure. In this context, the accession of SPECA
countries to international transportation corridors is considered
important," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.