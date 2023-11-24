-->


Tajik President Says Important For SPECA Countries To Join Int'l Transport Corridors


11/24/2023 7:17:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. It is important for SPECA countries to join international transport corridors, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Development of transportation infrastructure in SPECA countries is a temporary measure. In this context, the accession of SPECA countries to international transportation corridors is considered important," he said.

Will be updated

