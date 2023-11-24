Middle Corridor Becoming Bridge Between East And West - Georgian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Middle
Corridor is becoming a bridge linking the countries of East and
West, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"The Middle Corridor is positioning itself as a reliable supply
channel in the region. Together with Azerbaijan and our other
colleagues, we are working to eliminate the bottlenecks in the
corridor," he said.
Will be updated
