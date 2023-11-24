Uzbekistan Suggests To Work Out Concept Of SPECA Program's Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed to work out a concept of SPECA program's development, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"I propose to work out a concept of SPECA's development jointly with UNECE and ESCAP," he said.

Mirziyoyev said it would be advisable to develop a Joint Action Plan to stimulate regional trade.

He also expressed support for the establishment of the SPECA Trust Fund, and noted that it is important to launch its practical activities next year.

