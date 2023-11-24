Uzbekistan Suggests To Work Out Concept Of SPECA Program's Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbek President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed to work out a concept of SPECA
program's development, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"I propose to work out a concept of SPECA's development jointly
with UNECE and ESCAP," he said.
Mirziyoyev said it would be advisable to develop a Joint Action
Plan to stimulate regional trade.
He also expressed support for the establishment of the SPECA
Trust Fund, and noted that it is important to launch its practical
activities next year.
