Tajikistan Proposes To Establish Center For Development Of SPECA Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon proposed to establish a center for the development of SPECA artificial intelligence in the capital of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"I propose to establish a center for the development of artificial intelligence of SPECA in the capital of Tajikistan," he said.

Rahmon also called for joint projects to create IT parks and train IT specialists.

In addition, he noted that the country attaches great importance to the strengthening of beneficial cooperation within SPECA.

"The majority of SPECA member countries hold leading positions among the trade and economic partners of the country and Tajikistan's trade turnover with SPECA countries increased by 24 percent last year," Rahmon said.

Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel