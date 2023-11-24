Georgia Sees Azerbaijan As Precious Partner And Neighbor - PM Garibashvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan is a
precious partner and neighbor for Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister
Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"Friendship between our countries goes back to centuries of
history, our countries are linked by good neighborly relations," he
said.
Will be updated
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.