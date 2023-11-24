-->


Georgia Sees Azerbaijan As Precious Partner And Neighbor - PM Garibashvili


11/24/2023 7:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan is a precious partner and neighbor for Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Friendship between our countries goes back to centuries of history, our countries are linked by good neighborly relations," he said.

Will be updated

