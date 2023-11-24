Hungary, Azerbaijan - Fraternal Countries, PM Orban Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Hungary and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Hungary and Azerbaijan have very good relations. We are fraternal with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan," Orban stated.

He also noted that there are many companies in Hungary that invest in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated