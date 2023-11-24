Hungary, Azerbaijan - Fraternal Countries, PM Orban Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Hungary and
Azerbaijan are fraternal countries, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban said at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.
"Hungary and Azerbaijan have very good relations. We are
fraternal with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan," Orban
stated.
He also noted that there are many companies in Hungary that
invest in Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
