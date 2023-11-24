Kazakh President Grateful To President Ilham Aliyev For Excellent Organization Of SPECA Summit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed gratitude to President Ilham
Aliyev for the excellent organization of the SPECA summit, Trend reports.
Tokayev spoke at the first summit of heads of state of the UN
Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
He also welcomed the leaders of Central Asian countries and
honorable guests of the event.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
