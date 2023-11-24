Ensuring Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity Became Possible Due To President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership, Wise Policy - Kazakh President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Ensuring
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has become possible due to
strong leadership, far-sighted and wise policy of President Ilham
Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting with President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, held within the framework of the Summit of
the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in
Baku.
Will be updated
