-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ensuring Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity Became Possible Due To President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership, Wise Policy - Kazakh President


11/24/2023 7:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Ensuring territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has become possible due to strong leadership, far-sighted and wise policy of President Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, held within the framework of the Summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

Will be updated

MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search