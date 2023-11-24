Azerbaijan's 2023 SPECA Chairmanship Extra Impetus To Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Thanks to
Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA gets an additional impetus
for development, said Executive Secretary of the UN Economic
Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan at the summit of the
UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in
Baku, Trend reports.
"Thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA is gaining
new impulse. This is demonstrated by the recently adopted consensus
resolution of the UN General Assembly on the occasion of the 25th
anniversary of SPECA," she said.
