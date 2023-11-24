-->


Azerbaijan's 2023 SPECA Chairmanship Extra Impetus To Development


11/24/2023 7:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA gets an additional impetus for development, said Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA is gaining new impulse. This is demonstrated by the recently adopted consensus resolution of the UN General Assembly on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of SPECA," she said.

Will be updated

