Azerbaijan's 2023 SPECA Chairmanship Extra Impetus To Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA gets an additional impetus for development, said Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Trend reports.

