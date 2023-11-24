Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Export Of Its Products To SPECA Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan is ready to increase export of its products to SPECA countries, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the first summit of heads of state-participants of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Our countries have great opportunities for expanding trade and mutually beneficial cooperation. Already today, we are noticing progressive growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and other SPECA member states," he emphasized.

According to Tokayev, the volume of mutual trade grew by a third last year and amounted to about $10 billion.

"I believe that in the foreseeable future we have every opportunity to double this figure. We are able to provide each other with various goods at competitive prices, reducing imports from other countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase its exports to SPECA countries for 175 non-raw material commodity items for the amount of $2.3 billion," he said.

Tokayev pointed out that creation of "green" corridors and elimination of various barriers will give a significant impetus to trade cooperation, including such sectors as construction, chemical and food industries.

"We are also ready to consider relevant proposals of our partners," said the president.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel