Kazakhstan Ready To Increase Export Of Its Products To SPECA Countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan is
ready to increase export of its products to SPECA countries, Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the first summit of heads of state-participants of
the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in
Baku.
"Our countries have great opportunities for expanding trade and
mutually beneficial cooperation. Already today, we are noticing
progressive growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and other
SPECA member states," he emphasized.
According to Tokayev, the volume of mutual trade grew by a third
last year and amounted to about $10 billion.
"I believe that in the foreseeable future we have every
opportunity to double this figure. We are able to provide each
other with various goods at competitive prices, reducing imports
from other countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase its exports
to SPECA countries for 175 non-raw material commodity items for the
amount of $2.3 billion," he said.
Tokayev pointed out that creation of "green" corridors and
elimination of various barriers will give a significant impetus to
trade cooperation, including such sectors as construction, chemical
and food industries.
"We are also ready to consider relevant proposals of our
partners," said the president.
