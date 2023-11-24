Polish Carriers To Block Medyka-Shehyni Until Nov 26 - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the territory of Poland, the blockade in front of the Medyka checkpoint (Republic of Poland), adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Shehyni, has resumed.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The blockade started yesterday, and according to the available information from the Polish side, it will last until November 26, but will be held from 9 to 20 hours Polish time. Today, the blockade resumed again, as it was suspended after 20:00 yesterday. There are 1,400 trucks in the queues," he said.

In total, according to Polish border guards, 2,300 trucks are queuing at the directions where the blockade began on November 6: Yahodyn - 800, Krakivets - 900, Rava-Ruska - 600.

As reported, since November 6, the movement of freight transport on the Ukrainian-Polish border has been hampered at the Krakivets-Korczowa, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoints. As a result, 2,600 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine.