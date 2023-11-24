Russians Lose About 700 Troops In Tavria Sector For Second Consecutive Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian army losses in the Tavria sector amount to about 700 soldiers for a second consecutive day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A Buk-M1 air defense system was destroyed. The total enemy losses in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops are about 700 people for the second day in a row," the post reads.

General Tarnavskyi says Russian forces lost eight tanks, 706 troops in Tavria sector

In the Tavria sector, Russian invaders launched 16 air strikes, fired 762 artillery shells and conducted 43 combat engagements.

"Our defenders and defendresses are holding their ground in the Avdiivka sector. The total enemy losses amounted to 675 people," Tarnavskyi said.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 22 pieces of military hardware, including two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, three artillery pieces, an air defense system, a UAV, and seven cars. As many as 37 pieces of enemy equipment were damaged.

At the same time, Ukraine's offensive operation on the Melitopol axis is ongoing.