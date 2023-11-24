Russian Military Unit Hit In Overnight Attack On Dzhankoi - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian military unit, air defenses, radar and personnel of the invaders were hit during overnight explosions in the city of Dzhankoi, temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the Telegram channel "Crimean Partisans," Ukrinform reports.

"A military unit has been hit in Dzhankoi. The rashists' air defenses and radar, as well as personnel, have been destroyed," the post said.

No official information has been provided so far.

Ukrinform reported earlier that there were at least seven explosions in Dzhankoi. Subsequently, the Russians reported a massive drone attack on Crimea.