Czechs, Slovaks Raise EUR 400,000 For Helicopter For Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over EUR 400,000 was raised in the Czech Republic and Slovakia as part of the Present for Putin campaign in just one week for the purchase of a Black Hawk helicopter for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The intelligence agency announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"During the first week, caring Czechs and Slovaks donated more than 400,000 euros for the helicopter. Its total cost is about 4.3 million euros. According to the organizers, the helicopter has already been inspected by aviation experts from Ukraine - it is in good condition and ready to perform combat missions," the post reads.

Ukrainian intelligence said that as soon as the amount needed for the purchase is collected, the Czech Defense Ministry would deliver the Black Hawk to Ukrainian intelligence officers.

The HUR said that they already have one such helicopter, which helps them perform combat and special tasks, deliver military cargo and personnel, conduct electronic warfare, and evacuate the wounded.

Earlier, as part of the Present for Putin campaign, the Czechs had already donated $2.3 million for 15 Viktor air defense systems, a T-72 tank and an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We express our gratitude to our friends from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to all citizens of European states who are helping to repel Moscow's terrorist attack and protect Ukraine and all of a united Europe from the regime of Russian war criminals. Let's continue the fight together!" Ukrainian intelligence said.

Illustration photo: lockheedmartin