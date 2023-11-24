Turkey Reiterates Readiness To Host Ukraine-Russia Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey sees negotiations as the most effective way to eliminate threats and end the war and is ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this in his opening remarks at the Stratcom Summit 2023 strategic communications summit in Istanbul on Friday, November 24, Ukrinform reports.

"The most effective way to eliminate threats is undoubtedly to end the war through negotiations as soon as possible. [...] If the conditions are determined, Turkey can once again host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," the minister said.

Fidan recalled that Turkey had provided political and strategic support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea.

On March 29, 2022, Istanbul hosted negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations. Subsequently, Turkey repeatedly expressed its readiness to provide a platform and create conditions for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.