Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Exhibition Of Culture And Creative Industries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Within Creative Week, Heydar Aliyev Center will host an
Exhibition of Culture and Creative Industries (MY EXPO 2023) on
November 28-30.
Organized by the Culture Ministry, the project aims to promote
creative products and the activities of representatives of the
creative industry, Azernews r eports.
The exhibition will bring together creative clusters such as
cinema, animation, music, gametech (startups in the field of
culture), gametech (game technologies), fashion, design, as well as
creative spaces and regions.
As part of the MY EXPO 2023, Heydar Aliyev Center will host a
Forum of Culture and Creative Industries.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107481362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.