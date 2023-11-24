-->


Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Exhibition Of Culture And Creative Industries


11/24/2023 7:16:57 AM

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within Creative Week, Heydar Aliyev Center will host an Exhibition of Culture and Creative Industries (MY EXPO 2023) on November 28-30.

Organized by the Culture Ministry, the project aims to promote creative products and the activities of representatives of the creative industry, Azernews r eports.

The exhibition will bring together creative clusters such as cinema, animation, music, gametech (startups in the field of culture), gametech (game technologies), fashion, design, as well as creative spaces and regions.

As part of the MY EXPO 2023, Heydar Aliyev Center will host a Forum of Culture and Creative Industries.

