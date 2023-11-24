Shusha Hosts Symposium Of Turkic Word Architects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
A symposium of Turkic word architects has kicked off in
Shusha.
The event was organized to mark the 100th anniversary of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Around 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary will hold discussions on
restoration, conservation of historical architectural monuments and
make presentations.
The forum participants will also focus on improvement of the
historical environment
The two-day symposium will feature panel discussions on topics
such as Issues, challenges and innovations in reserve management
and community outreach, Regeneration policies and documents of
historic cities, Legislation on the preservation of monuments and
nature reserve cities, Economic and tourist opportunities and
challenges of historical cities, Protection of the historical urban
environment and its adaptation to modern requirements, etc.
The symposium will last until November 25.
