Azerbaijani Products Exhibited At Halal Expo In Istanbul

The Halal Expo exhibition, organised within the framework of the
World Halal Summit in Istanbul with the support of the Agency for
the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), also
demonstrates the products of halal food companies in
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is presenting the meat and meat products of 4
companies at the Halal Expo in Istanbul. During the visit to
Istanbul, the SMB delegation also took part in the World Halal
Summit on the theme "Gateway to the global halal economy: unlocking
potential," Azernews reports, citing SMB.
At summit, SMB chairman Orkhan Mamamdov noted that SMB is a
leading force in the halal and services sectors. He also briefed
summit participants about the support and services provided by SMB
as well as the upcoming Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism
Forum, scheduled for 2024. It was noted that SMB is represented at
the stand of the country at the halal summit regularly held in
Tatarstan. This enables Azerbaijani SMBs operating in the field of
the halal industry to promote their products and establish contacts
with colleagues from other countries. An exhibition of halal
products will be organised within the framework of the forum to be
held in Baku next year.
