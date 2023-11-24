Azerbaijan Represented At International Strategic Communications Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The International Strategic Communications Summit“StratCom 23”
started its work in Istanbul on November 24. The summit is held
under the auspices of the Communications Department of the Turkish
Presidential Administration, Azernews reports.
This year's conference is dedicated to the theme“global fight
against hybrid threats: stability, security, and solidarity.
Azerbaijan is represented by Javid Musayev, Head of the
Communications Policy Sector of the Department for Work with
Non-governmental Organizations and Communications of the
Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Besides, J. Musayev will take part in the panel session”New
Dilemmas of Strategic Communications: Information Security and
Transparency," which will take place on the second day of the
event.
The event, which will last two days, will discuss this topic in
nine panel sessions.
