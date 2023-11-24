Vocational Training Planned For 12,000 People In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and
Social Protection of the Population, together with the Special
Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin
district that is part of the East Zangazur Economic region and the
State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, is
holding a seminar in Lachin on the role of employment in the
sustainable settlement of the population in the territories
liberated from occupation and for the development of professions
and skills.
According to Azernews , during the seminar, a
round table was held. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of
Labour and Social Protection Anar Aliyev, Special Representative of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district,
part of the East Zangazur Economic region, Masim Mammadov, Deputy
Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally
Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of the State
Employment Agency, Chairman Mustafa Abbasbeyli, the Chairman of the
Management Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and
Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA), Orkhan Mammadov, and
representatives of other government agencies.
The speeches emphasised that such measures provide important
support in providing employment for citizens resettled in the
regions liberated from occupation. It was noted that 266 residents
of Lachin have already been provided with employment. In addition,
measures are being taken to address the employment of 53 people. It
was stressed that, as a result of sustained cooperation between
government agencies and the private sector, the scope of work done
is expanding.
At the meeting, information was also provided on benefits for
employers working in the territories liberated from occupation. It
was emphasised that trainings and master classes for entrepreneurs
are regularly held.
At the round table, there were presentations on the topics”work
and challenges that need to be taken to organise vocational
training in accordance with the requirements of the labour market
of the region and work and practice conducted in the Lachin
district in the direction of employment of the population. The
participants of the event were provided with information about the
professional training course that the State Employment Agency
conducts and plans to organise for residents of territories
liberated from occupation to master new professions. It was noted
that the involvement in vocational training of residents resettled
under the large return program is one of the main employment
measures, and at the initial stage, it is planned to involve 12
thousand people who will live in the liberated territories in
vocational training. Already in the village of Aghaly, Zangilan
district, 31 people were attracted to the training courses in the
profession of a tailor, and at the end of the course, they were
provided with jobs. Measures are also being taken to attract
persons transferred to other territories to vocational
training.
In conclusion, proposals to increase employment for a
sustainable settlement were discussed.
