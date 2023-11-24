Vocational Training Planned For 12,000 People In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, together with the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin district that is part of the East Zangazur Economic region and the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, is holding a seminar in Lachin on the role of employment in the sustainable settlement of the population in the territories liberated from occupation and for the development of professions and skills.

According to Azernews , during the seminar, a round table was held. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anar Aliyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangazur Economic region, Masim Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, Chairman Mustafa Abbasbeyli, the Chairman of the Management Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA), Orkhan Mammadov, and representatives of other government agencies.

The speeches emphasised that such measures provide important support in providing employment for citizens resettled in the regions liberated from occupation. It was noted that 266 residents of Lachin have already been provided with employment. In addition, measures are being taken to address the employment of 53 people. It was stressed that, as a result of sustained cooperation between government agencies and the private sector, the scope of work done is expanding.

At the meeting, information was also provided on benefits for employers working in the territories liberated from occupation. It was emphasised that trainings and master classes for entrepreneurs are regularly held.

At the round table, there were presentations on the topics”work and challenges that need to be taken to organise vocational training in accordance with the requirements of the labour market of the region and work and practice conducted in the Lachin district in the direction of employment of the population. The participants of the event were provided with information about the professional training course that the State Employment Agency conducts and plans to organise for residents of territories liberated from occupation to master new professions. It was noted that the involvement in vocational training of residents resettled under the large return program is one of the main employment measures, and at the initial stage, it is planned to involve 12 thousand people who will live in the liberated territories in vocational training. Already in the village of Aghaly, Zangilan district, 31 people were attracted to the training courses in the profession of a tailor, and at the end of the course, they were provided with jobs. Measures are also being taken to attract persons transferred to other territories to vocational training.

In conclusion, proposals to increase employment for a sustainable settlement were discussed.