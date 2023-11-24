KUNA Mourns Managing Editor's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) mourned its managing editor Belal Saad, who passed away at the age of 53 on Friday after a long career journey at the agency.

KUNA and its staff offer heartfelt and sincere condolences to Saad's family, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon Saad's soul and bring solace to his family.

Saad joined KUNA on July 16, 1995, and his body will be buried after Asr prayers at Sulaibikhat cemetery. (end)

