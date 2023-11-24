Kuwait Commando Brigade Heads To Pakistan For Joint Drills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- A force of Kuwait's 25th Commando Brigade, known as Maghaweer 25, has left for Pakistan to partake in military exercises, codenamed Fajr Al Sharq 5 (Dawn of the East 5), due next week, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

The two-week drills are meant to share expertise in research, inspection and counterterror, secure vital facilities, handle explosives and carry out medical evacuations, the ministry said in a press release.

Kuwait's participation in Pakistan-hosted exercises comes within the framework of promoting and bolstering joint military cooperation with all sisterly and friendly countries, it added. (end)

ahk









MENAFN24112023000071011013ID1107481324