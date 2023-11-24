Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi instructs the public medical facilities namely hospitals to prepare for hosting and treating injured Palestinians, the Ministry of Health announces.

RAMALLAH -- A humanitarian pause comes into effect in the Gaza Strip at 7 am local time this morning following an Israeli occupation aggression on the territory since October 7, leaving over 15,000 martyrs, including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and at least 36,000 others injured.

VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait calls on Iran to pursue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and fully adhere to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) set according to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

KUWAIT -- A force of Kuwait's 25th Commando Brigade, known as Maghaweer 25, leaves for Pakistan to partake in military exercises, codenamed Fajr Al Sharq 5 (Dawn of the East 5), due next week, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians in the West bank cities of Jericho and Tulkarm. (end) mt