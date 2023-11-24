(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Japan Economic Data Weighed, Asia Markets Mixed
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors assessed key economic data from Japan on Friday.
Markets in Japan returned to work after a holiday, with the Nikkei 225 index gaining 173.7 points, or 0.5%, to 33,625,53, to hit its highest level since July 3,
The world's third largest economy saw its core inflation rate rise to 2.9% in October, higher than the 2.8% seen in the month before. The headline inflation rate came in at 3.3%, accelerating from the 3% seen in September.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tumbled 351.42 points, or 2%, to 17,559.42.
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slid 23.51 points, or 0.7%, to 3,538.01.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index lost 16.94 points or 0.5%, to 3,094.81.
In Taiwan, the Taiex dropped 7.13 points to 17,287.42.
In Korea, the Kospi index was lower 18.33 points, or 0.7%, to 2,496.63.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 23.7 points, or 0.2%, to 11,211.22.
In Australia, the ASX 200 recovered 11.58 points, or 0.2%, to 7,040.76.
