Fundtq Facilitates Strategic Funding For Garuda Aerospace's Rapid Growth In The Drone Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FundTQ, the esteemed mid-market venture bank, is pleased to announce its exclusive advisory role in Garuda Aerospace's recent financing endeavors, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative journey. Serving as a catalyst for strategic development, FundTQ played a crucial role in securing substantial investments for Garuda Aerospace, reinforcing their position as a key player in the booming drone solutions sector.



Garuda Aerospace, a prominent drone solutions company, successfully raised substantial funding in two impressive rounds. In February 2023, a $22 million Series A funding round led by SphitiCap was followed by an additional $3 million round in October 2023, led by Venture Capitalysts, WFC, HEM Angels, Peaceful Progress, and SAN. FundTQ facilitated these transactions through seamless M&A and investment banking processes.



FundTQ has swiftly become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the venture landscape, claiming the twelfth spot in the highly competitive VC organization rankings. This underscores its significant areas of strength in strategic investments amid the ever-evolving startup landscape.



Aanchal Malhotra, Growth Partner at FundTQ, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "FundTQ is honored to have been entrusted as the exclusive advisor for Garuda Aerospace. The combination between innovation and strategic insight that our relationship represents is driving Garuda Aerospace's growth trajectory. We are committed to democratizing deal-making in India and beyond, empowering companies to realize their full potential."



About Garuda Aerospace:

Garuda Aerospace, focusing on pioneering drone-based solutions for defense, agriculture, and infrastructure industries, is poised for substantial growth. The strategic investments facilitated by FundTQ will fuel the company's expansion plans and product diversification, enabling them to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.



This partnership reaffirms FundTQ's dedication to driving innovation, fostering growth, and empowering companies to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of investment and technology. As a trusted advisor, FundTQ continues to redefine the future of deal-making, one successful collaboration at a time.



About FundTQ:

FundTQ is a leading investment advisory firm dedicated to transforming companies through strategic investments, innovative solutions, and unparalleled expertise. FundTQ's worldwide reach and unwavering dedication to quality enable customers to adeptly handle the intricacies of the investment terrain, promoting smooth transactions and fostering enduring expansion.



