Kuwait Health Min. Instructs Hospitals To Prepare For Treating Injured Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi has instructed the public medical facilities namely hospitals to prepare for hosting and treating injured Palestinians, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The MoH said in a statement that the minister had given the instructions in line with the State of Kuwait unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and in accordance with guidelines by the political leadership and recommendations made by the National Assembly during a session held on November 1 for discussing the Zionist breaches of Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health will coordinate with other concerned public departments to organize reception of the injured Palestiian brothers and prepare for their transfer to Kuwait.

It lauded some private health institutions that decided to receive and treat some of the injured Palestinians expected to be brought to Kuwait. (end)

