Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Friday two Palestinians in the West bank cities of Jericho and Tulkarm.

Palestine's General Authority of Civil Affairs informed the Ministry of Health that the occupation forces shot Mohammad Al-Hannawi 22, during a raid on Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho.

Medical sources said that Ammar Khairallah, 27, was shot dead during an attack on Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces have killed 231 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7th. (end)

