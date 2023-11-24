Relief Aid, Fuel Trucks Flow At Greater Pace Into Gaza As First Pause Takes Effect

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rafah: Fuel trucks and humanitarian aid began to flow into the Gaza Strip at a greater pace through the Rafah land crossing, in accordance with the temporary humanitarian pause agreement that went into force after it was reached by the mediation of the State of Qatar, in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America.

According to Egyptian media, seven fuel trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing immediately after the pause went into force today at 7 am Palestine local time, noting that 60 humanitarian aid trucks are also being brought in as a first batch today.



Humanitarian pause in Gaza goes into effect Palestinian Authority receives list of hostages slated for release

This is the first pause of its kind since the start of the violent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, which has so far killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.

The agreement generally stipulates the exchange of 50 civilian women and children prisoners in the Gaza Strip in the first stage, in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, provided that the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.

The pause, which will last for four days and subject to extension, will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.

Regarding the details of implementing this agreement, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari stated in a press conference held Thursday that the first batch of civilian hostages would be handed over at around 4:00 pm on Friday, indicating that 50 Israeli hostages would be released over four days. The first batch will include 13 persons, including women and children.

The State of Qatar affirms that the main goal of this agreement is to be an impetus for more pauses, leading to a comprehensive cessation of this war.